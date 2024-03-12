Krystyna Pyszková, of the Czech Republic and winner of the 71st Miss World, took to social media to share a string of pictures from her current vacation on the idyllic paradise island of Mauritius. In her caption, she expresses her joy at experiencing the island's warm hospitality and nature’s bounty, leaving her longing for more. In the captivating pictures, Krystyna looks lovely in a stunning one-shoulder white dress adorned with fur detailing around the sleeves and hem. She proudly displays her Miss World sash along with the breathtaking blue Miss World crown, adorned with dazzling gemstones. Her flawless makeup, featuring soft pink hues on her lips, cheeks, and eyes, adds a touch of elegance, while dramatic eyeliner and kohl accentuate her eyes. With her hair gracefully cascading down, Krystyna completes her flawless look, exuding charm and grace in every frame. Krystyna Pyszkova Wins Miss World 2024; Everything You Need To Know About This Czech Republic Beauty!.

View 71st Miss World Krystyna Pyszková’s Pics Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss World (@missworld)

