At the Miss World 2024 event in Mumbai, actor Priyanka Chopra reminisced about her upbringing and journey to becoming Miss World. Despite being in the US, she shared her thoughts via video message at the 71st Miss World finale. Priyanka also congratulated and admired Nita Ambani for receiving the Miss World Humanitarian Award. She praised Nita Ambani for her passion, commitment, and attention to detail in all her endeavours, emphasising her admiration and respect for the esteemed philanthropist. Priyanka also reflected on her personal experiences and thanked her parents for helping her achieve her dreams. She also thanked Miss World Organisation CEO Julia Morley. She said, "I was introduced to the idea of beauty with purpose, an initiative by Mrs Morley, who reminded us that the title of Miss World wasn’t just about looking good, it was about using the platform to challenge our inner duty and to channel it." Miss World 2024: Krystyna Pyszková of Czech Republic Opens Up About Pageant Triumph, Says 'Beauty of a Purpose Project Is My Lifelong Mission' (Watch Video).

Former Miss World 2000 Priyanka Chopra Talks About Her Pageant Journey

