As part of the 71st Miss World 2023 Beauty Festival's Beauty with a Purpose initiative, Sini Shetty lit up Instagram in a breathtaking pink midi dress. Ready to join the Save the Tiger campaign event, she exuded grace and charm. The bodycon dress, accentuating her toned figure, boasted a sweetheart neckline and elegant ruched detailing, along with bordered edges. She accessorised her look with metallic silver pumps and dangling earrings. Sini's makeup highlighted lovely pink hues on her eyes, cheeks, and lips, while her flowing hair added a touch of finesse. 71st Miss World 2023: Sini Shetty Channels Her Inner Lady Boss in a Shimmery Rose Gold Suit With Floral Prints (View Pics).

View 71st Miss World 2023 India Contestant Sini Shetty’s Pics Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sini Shetty (@sinishettyy)

