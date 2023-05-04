Actress Sonam Kapoor is gracing the cover of a lifestyle magazine, and the star is killing it. Dubbed the modern-age fashion pioneer, the 37-year-old can strike a balance between allure and elegance. The gorgeous actress-social media personality has done just that in this new photoshoot, oozing sexiness and confidence. Sonam goes braless while flaunting a brown plaid blazer and black flared pants. She also got a tan fedora hat to complete her look. Sonam shared more photos from her new shoot, and she is effortlessly chic in all of them!

View Pic of Sonam Kapoor!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)