Popular stand-up comedian and actor Vir Das, who, along with his acting and roasting, often grabs headlines for his sarcastic social media posts. Recently, the Delhi Belly actor criticised the air quality of Mumbai by comparing it to smoking a cigarette. Taking to his Instagram handle on Saturday (March 1), he wrote, "I'll some a cigarette socially maybe fifteen days a year. The remaining days, Im a breathing Mumbaikar. Same taste. Today Mumbai was a Marlboro Light." His post instantly went viral sparking several reactions from netizens. Actress Sonam Kapoor also shared Vir's post on her Insta story without adding any comment to it. The Psychology of Indian Influencers: Are We Moving Towards Sensationalist and Provocative Content?.

Vir Das Takes a Dig at Mumbai’s Air Quality

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vir Das (@virdas)

Sonam Kapoor’s Insta Story

Sonam Kapoor's IG Story

