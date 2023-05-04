The moment you think of Sonam Kapoor... fashion is the first thing which pops the mind. A quintessential star, SK's style statements are always fab! Now, the girl has turned cover girl for Lifestyle Asia India's May 2023 issue and we have no complains. Be it serving chic in a black-white dress with coat, playing with prints or stunning in a hat, her 'old-fashioned class' in the clicks is unmatchable. In the photoshoot pics, Sonam is every bit gorg! Sonam Kapoor at King Charles III Coronation Concert! Actress to Deliver Spoken Word Piece at the Event in Windsor Castle.

Sonam Kapoor For Lifestyle Asia:

View this post on Instagram

