Television actress Sonarika Bhadoria treated her fans and followers on social media with a delightful string of photos from her beach vacation. Sporting a stunning white bikini with charming tie-ups below the bra, she completed her look with a chic white lace cover-up. Embracing a natural look with no accessories or makeup, Sonarika radiated relaxation and beauty, capturing the essence of her enjoyable getaway. Sonarika Bhadoria Turns Her Vacay Mode On in Beautiful Floral Printed Backless Dress, Chunky Gold Accessories and Curly Waves – See Pics!.

View Sonarika Bhadoria’s Pics and Video Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonarika Bhadoria (@bsonarika)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)