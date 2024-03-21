Sonarika Bhadoria’s latest look is the epitome of summer chic, as she radiates fun and trendy vibes in her vibrant orange top paired with white pants during her beach vacation. Her ensemble sets the ultimate summer fashion goals, raising the bar for seaside chic. Her bright orange sleeveless top boasts a plunging neckline and stylish wrap detail. It is perfectly complemented by the sleek white pants, creating the ultimate summer chic look. Adding the perfect finishing touches, Sonarika accessorises with black sunglasses, gold hoop earrings, and a layered gold necklace. Her makeup is kept minimalistic, embracing the relaxed vacation vibes, while her loose hair completes the effortlessly chic getaway look. Sonarika Bhadoria Sizzles in a Hot and Sexy White Bikini As She Enjoys a Beach Vacation (View Pics and Video of Indian Television Actress).

View Sonarika Bhadoria’s Pics Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonarika Bhadoria (@bsonarika)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)