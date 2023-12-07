Sonarika Bhadoria recently shared breathtaking vacation pictures, showcasing her stunning allure in a sultry floral printed backless ensemble. The actress adorned a vibrant, multicoloured backless dress featuring multiple tie strings for an alluring touch. Elevating her look with chunky gold accessories, Sonarika added a bold and stunning element to her ensemble. Her gorgeous curly locks were left in their natural state, embracing a carefree elegance. Opting for minimal makeup, she highlighted her features with beige lipstick, kohl-rimmed eyes, and well-defined eyebrows. The television star completed her attire with a pair of silver flats. Catch her latest pics below! Sonarika Bhadoria – Vikas Parashar Roka Ceremony: The Actress Shares Pictures of Her Roka Ceremony by the Beach and It Is All Things Romantic! (View Photos).

Sonarika's Beautiful Dress

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonarika Bhadoria (@bsonarika)

