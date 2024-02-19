Television star Sonarika Bhadoria, known for portraying Goddess Parvati in Devo Ke Dev Mahadev, tied the knot with Vikas Parashar on February 18. Their royal wedding festivities, held in Sawai Madhopur, Ranthambore, captivated fans. While wedding photos have garnered attention, the couple's vibrant haldi ceremony has truly stolen the spotlight. Sharing pictures and videos online, Sonarika and Vikas exuded joy and love, both dressed in stunning yellow outfits. Sonarika's floral jewellery from the pre-wedding celebration received particular praise for its unique elegance. Have a look! Sonarika Bhadoria Ties Knot With Vikas Parashar in Rajasthan, Devon Ke Dev Mahadev Actress Looks Beautiful in Red Lehenga- Check Wedding Video Inside.

Sonarika Bhadoria and Vikas Parashar's Haldi Ceremony:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonarika Bhadoria (@bsonarika)

Lovely Couple!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonarika Bhadoria (@bsonarika)

