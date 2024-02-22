Sonarika Bhadoria, famous for portraying Parvati in the serial Devon Ke Dev Mahadev, started a new chapter of her life as she married her longtime partner, Vikas Parashar, on February 18, 2024. She shared pictures from her special day on social media. Sonarika’s gorgeous bridal outfit and look left everyone in awe. For her big day, Sonarika chose a vibrant red fish-cut lehenga. It featured intricate golden embroidery, delicate peach patterns, and pearls all over it. It also had a long trail adorned with scalloped detailing and opulent gold embroidery. Sonarika complemented her ensemble with luxurious Kundan jewellery, including a statement neckpiece, a traditional bridal chooda, a nath, a maang teeka, and matching earrings. Her bridal makeup, featuring a rosy blush, eyeshadow, winged liner, and kohl-rimmed eyes, all accentuated by a subtle nude mauve lipstick, enhanced her natural radiance. Her flawless bridal look was completed with a neat and elegant updo adorned with fragrant jasmine flowers, adding a touch of traditional charm to her overall appearance. Sonarika Bhadoria and Vikas Parashar Twin in Yellow Outfits for Their Haldi Ceremony; See Pics and Video From Their Pre-Wedding Festivities!.

View Sonarika Bhadoria’s Wedding Pics Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonarika Bhadoria (@bsonarika)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)