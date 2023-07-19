Sunny Leone is the latest celebrity to join the Barbie core trend. The Jism 2 actress took to her Instagram handle to share a remix video of her featuring Ryan Gosling. The Bollywood actress is seen in an orange bodycon dress, a shiny pink blazer and a quirky matching wig. "When Ryan Gosling is Ken, then I am def his #Barbie Sorry @dirrty99 [sic]," Sunny Leone added in the caption of the Instagram reel. In another look, Sunny is seen dazzling in a red dress paired with a matching head accessory and red gloves. Sunny Leone XXX-Tra Hot Bikini Photos and Videos From Maldives Trip: From Tie-Dye Prints to High-Waist, Sunny's Sexy Swimsuit Looks Are To Kill For.

Check Sunny Leone's Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

