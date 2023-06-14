In the scenic landscapes of Colorado, model Taylor Hill and private equity investor Daniel Fryer exchanged vows on Saturday, June 10, at Devil's Thumb Ranch. Festivities commenced on Friday evening with a warm welcome party at the rustic Broad Axe Barn on the ranch. Embracing a "Western chic vibe," guests adorned themselves accordingly. Taylor, the radiant bride, donned a stunning custom crocheted gown by House of Flora, elegantly complemented by exquisite Messika jewels. Meanwhile, Daniel embraced the occasion with his attire, showcasing Tecovas boots, a stylish Stetson hat, and the charm of Western fashion. Ana de Armas Is the Definition of Chic and Class in All-Black Ensemble and Statement Jewellery, View Pics.

Check Out The Dreamy Pictures Here:

