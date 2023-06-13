Ana de Armas looks like a boss in her latest social media pictures. The Knives Out actress took to her Instagram handle to share her recent look, where she is seen in a black outfit styled with a classy black coat. The actress looks chic in the stylish outfit and serves major fashion goals. She also accessorised the look with embellished statement jewellery. Ana de Armas Shuts Down Rumours of Replacing Gal Gadot as New Wonder Woman in Rebooted DC Universe.

Check Ana de Armas Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A N A D E A R M A S (@ana_d_armas)

