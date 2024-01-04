Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra delighted fans in their latest Instagram post, donning stunning ethnic ensembles. The lovebirds exuded happiness, Tejasswi dazzling in a black and gold fusion outfit while Karan charmed in a sherwani. Their joint pose showcased their beautiful chemistry, captivating followers with their elegant attire and radiant smiles. Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra Look Totally Smitten in Love in These New Pics from New Year Celebrations!

See Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash's Latest Pictures Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tejasswi Prakash (@tejasswiprakash)

