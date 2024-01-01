Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have welcomed New Year 2024 with much grandeur. The adorable couple stepped out to celebrate the occasion. The couple, who is fondly called as TejRan, has shared a few photos on Instagram from their New Year celebrations. The two look totally smitten in love in these new pics from the New Year celebrations. Karan Kundrra Calls Girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash ‘Red Hot Temptation’ in New Pics From the Sets of Temptation Island India.

Tejasswi Prakash & Karan Kundrra

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tejasswi Prakash (@tejasswiprakash)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)