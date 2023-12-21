TV sensation Tejasswi Prakash set temperatures soaring as she flaunted her bold side in a black, one-shoulder gown with a thigh-high cut-out, captivating fans with her glamorous avatar. The actress radiated confidence with a sleek high ponytail complementing her choice of attire. Her Instagram posts revealed a striking makeup look, enhancing her allure further. Tejasswi's fashion statement garnered widespread attention, leaving admirers awestruck with her stunning appearance and impeccable style. Tejasswi Prakash Makes Fab Fashion Statement in Skimpy Crop Top Paired With Figure-Flattering Skirt (View Pics).

Tejasswi Stuns In Black Gown...

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tejasswi Prakash (@tejasswiprakash)

