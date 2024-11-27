Bigg Boss winner Tejasswi Prakash continues to reign as a fashion diva. Her recent Instagram post showcases her daring side as she poses in a risqué black gown. The ensemble, characterised by bold cutouts and a halter neckline, seamlessly merges elegance with edginess. The metallic accents add a touch of glam, elevating the look to new heights. Tejasswi's ability to carry off such a revealing outfit with confidence is commendable. Further, by opting for minimal accessories and a natural makeup look, she allowed the sexy dramatic gown to command attention. Check out her stunning photos below. Karan Kundrra Kisses Girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash and Her Reaction Is Too Cute To Miss (Watch Video).

Tejasswi Prakash Rocks a Black Dress

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tejasswi Prakash (@tejasswiprakash)

