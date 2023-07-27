Uorfi Javed continues to push fashion boundaries with her unparalleled creativity. The daring actress recently showcased her latest fashion inspiration: a landline telephone! In an Instagram post promoting Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl, Uorfi astounds with her innovative outfit. Using two telephone receivers decorated in shiny red, she artfully covers her chest, secured by a red band. Ingeniously, she fashions a skirt from telephone wires. Her caption reads, "From one Dream Girl to another." Uorfi Javed Takes a Sly Dig at Former Shark Tank India Judge Ashneer Grover Over His FIR. Check Out The Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi Javed (@urf7i)

