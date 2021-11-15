After her exit from Bigg Boss OTT, Urfi Javed became an overnight sensation, thanks to her daring fashion. The actress has time and again proved that she can wear anything, anywhere at anytime. Recently, she was clicked in the city wearing a black cut-out dress that showcased her curvaceous hot body. However, her outfit was not an original creation but was a rip-off version of Hollywood babe Kendall Jenner's attire which she had worn at the nuptials of

What is your reaction to Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone? Like Dislike

Urfi Javed In Cut-Out Dress:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urfi (@urf7i)

Kendall Jenner Pictures:

Kendall Jenner Instagram

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)