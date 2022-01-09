It's another stylish day for Urfi Javed, as the Bigg Boss OTT girl has once again stunned us with her latest pictures on Instagram. The always BOLD babe on a Sunday (January 7) took to social media and shared a few clicks that see her in a black outfit which comprises of a skirt and a bralette top in black. However, we loved how she transformed a basic look into something wow by adding junk jewellery. Kudos!

Urfi Javed's Pics:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urrfii (@urf7i)

