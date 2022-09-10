Patriot Day is observed in the United States to commemorate the victims of the September 11 attacks (also known as the 9/11 attacks) when the countrymen suffered due to the terrorist attacks. Every year, September 11 is marked as Patriot Day in the US when people honour the dead by observing a moment of silence beginning at 08:46 am, the time when the first plane struck the World Trade Centre in 2001. As you mark the US commemoration day on Sunday, here's a collection of 9/11 quotes, Patriot Day images, Patriot Day quotes, September 11 memorial messages and SMS to share and remember those who lost their lives. Patriot Day in US 2022 Date & Significance: Know About History and Ways To Observe the Day in Remembrance of the Victims of 9/11 Attacks.

Patriot Day 2022 Images and HD Wallpapers

9-11 quotes and saying (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: “Even the Smallest Act of Service, the Simplest Act of Kindness, Is a Way to Honour Those We Lost, a Way to Reclaim That Spirit of Unity That Followed 9/11.” —President Barack Obama

Patriot Day quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: “September 11 Is One of Our Worst Days but It Brought Out the Best in Us. It Unified Us as a Country and Showed Our Charitable Instincts and Reminded Us of What We Stood for and Stand For.” — Sen. Lamar Alexander

9/11 sayings (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: “And They Who for Their Country Die Shall Fill an Honoured Grave, for Glory Lights the Soldier’s Tomb, and Beauty Weeps the Brave.” Joseph Drake

Quotes for 9/11 (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: “The Legacy of Heroes Is the Memory of a Great Name and the Inheritance of a Great Example.” Benjamin Disraeli

Quotes and saying for 9/11 (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: “The Greatest Glory of a Free-Born People Is to Transmit That Freedom to Their Children.” William Havard

