Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of Opposition, West Bengal along with several other leaders greeted the people of India on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya 2021. Check tweets below:

PM Narendra Modi greets people on Akshaya Tritiya 2021:

सभी देशवासियों को अक्षय तृतीया की मंगलकामनाएं। शुभ कार्यों की सिद्धि से जुड़ा यह पावन पर्व कोरोना महामारी पर विजय के हमारे संकल्प को साकार करने की शक्ति प्रदान करे। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 14, 2021

Suvendu Adhikari extends Akshaya Tritiya 2021 wishes to the people of India:

On this auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, I would like to extend my hearties greetings and best wishes to one and all. May God Bless us with never-ending joy, hope, prosperity, and success.#AkshayaTritiya pic.twitter.com/N7thGVZ7Qt — Suvendu Adhikari • শুভেন্দু অধিকারী (@SuvenduWB) May 14, 2021

Praful Patel, former Minister of Civil Aviation & Heavy Industries and Senior NCP Leader greets people:

Greetings to all on the auspicious occasion of #AkshayaTritiya! May this special day will bring along all the wealth, happiness and never-diminishing good fortune. Happy Akshaya Tritiya.#AkshayTritiya #AkshayaTritiya2021 pic.twitter.com/jopELNDujk — Praful Patel (@praful_patel) May 14, 2021

