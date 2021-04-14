The country is celebrating Ambedkar Jayanti today. This years marks the 130th birth anniversary for Dr Bhimrao 'Babasaheb' Ramji Ambedkar, the leader who had a foremost crucial role in drafting in the Indian constitution. He is also remembered for his immense contribution in the development and upliftmnet of the weaker sections in the country. His work, thoughts and life continues to inspire generations of people. Several politicians extended their wishes on Dr BR Ambedkar's 130th birth anniversary.

PM Narendra Modi Extends His Tributes To Dr BR Ambedkar:

भारत रत्न डॉ. बाबासाहेब अम्बेडकर को उनकी जयंती पर शत-शत नमन। समाज के वंचित वर्गों को मुख्यधारा में लाने के लिए किया गया उनका संघर्ष हर पीढ़ी के लिए एक मिसाल बना रहेगा। I bow to the great Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar on #AmbedkarJayanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 14, 2021

President Ram Nath Kovind Pays His Respects to Dr BR Ambedkar:

भारतीय संविधान के प्रमुख शिल्‍पी, बाबासाहब डॉक्टर भीमराव आंबेडकर की जयंती पर उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि! डॉ आंबेडकर ने समतामूलक न्‍यायपूर्ण समाज बनाने के लिए आजीवन संघर्ष किया। आज हम उनके जीवन तथा विचारों से शिक्षा ग्रहण करके उनके आदर्शों को अपने आचरण में ढालने का संकल्‍प लें। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 14, 2021

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi's Tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar:

India is now proving that it is indeed possible to regress in time. Today, we remember Babasaheb who asked the difficult questions that helped put our country on the path of progress.#AmbedkarJayanti pic.twitter.com/D2Qf8Av1jG — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 14, 2021

Read Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's Tweet Here:

भारतीय संविधान के शिल्पकार, भारत रत्न बाबा साहब डॉ भीमराव अम्बेडकर जी की जन्म जयंती पर उन्हें सादर नमन। बाबा साहब के विचार और आदर्श आज भी हम सबको प्रेरणा देते हैं। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 14, 2021

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Pays Tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar:

बाबा साहेब भीमराव अम्बेडकर की जयंती के अवसर पर मैं उन्हें सादर नमन करता हूँ। संविधान निर्माता के रूप मे उनका जो योगदान है उसका यह देश हमेशा ऋणी रहेगा। आधुनिक भारत की नींव तैयार करने में उनकी महती भूमिका रही है। बाबासाहेब की प्रेरणा से उसी नींव पर हम नए भारत का निर्माण कर रहे हैं। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) April 14, 2021

