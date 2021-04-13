Ambedkar Jayanti is celebrated every year on April 14. Doctor Bhimrao 'Babasaheb' Ramji Ambedkar played a crucial role in the framework of the Indian constitution and is famously known as the father of the Indian constitution. India celebrates the Ambedkar Jayanti to commemorate the birth anniversary of the great leader who fought for the upliftment of the oppressed, untouchables, labourers and women.

Born on April 14, 1891, in Madhya Pradesh’s Mhow city, Baba Saheb was a social reformer who inspired the Dalit and was involved in a fight against social discrimination against them. For his great contribution to society, Dr Ambedkar was posthumously conferred with Bharat Ratna in 1990. Ambedkar Jayanti 2021 Celebrations: Event at Deekshabhoomi in Nagpur to Be Simple One Amid Surge in COVID-19.

Inspiring Quotes by Dr BR Ambedkar:

Quote Reads: So Long As You Do Not Achieve Social Liberty, Whatever Freedom Is Provided by the Law Is of No Avail to You.

Quote Reads: Law and Order Are the Medicine of the Body Politic and When the Body Politic Gets Sick, Medicine Must Be Administered.

Quote Reads: A Great Man Is Different From an Eminent One in That He Is Ready to Be the Servant of the Society.

Quote Reads: I Measure the Progress of a Community by the Degree of Progress Which Women Have Achieved.

Quote Reads: Life Should Be Great Rather Than Long.

Quote Reads: Cultivation of Mind Should Be the Ultimate Aim of Human Existence.

DR BR Ambedkar died on December 6, 1956, in New Delhi, where the social reformist was accorded a Buddhist cremation. On Ambedkar Jayanti, it is customary for the President of India, Prime Minister and leaders of major parties to pay homage to Dr BR Ambedkar's statue at Parliament.

