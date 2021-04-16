The fourth month of the year has many special events. Each day, there are different festivals, special days, anniversaries, remembrance days, and more for people across the world. Today, on April 16, we observe various holy festivities, food days, birth and death anniversaries and more. If you want to know which day is today, you arrived at the right place. Find out holidays, festivals and events falling on today's calendar date.

List of April 16, 2021, Holidays, Festivals and Events in Today's Calendar

Vinayaka Chaturthi

National Eggs Benedict Day

National Librarian Day

Selena Day

Wear Pajamas to Work Day

National Healthcare Decisions Day (US)

World Voice Day

Emancipation Day

