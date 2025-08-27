Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 is on August 27. The Hindu festival, also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi or Vinayaka Chavithi, is marked to honour Lord Ganesha on his birth anniversary. Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated as Ganeshotsav in Maharashtra and is observed for ten days. The festival promotes unity, cultural expression, and devotion, bringing families and communities together. It is also a reminder to seek wisdom and humility in life’s journey. To celebrate Ganeshotsav 2025, social media users share Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 wishes with Vinayaka Chavithi messages, Lord Ganesha images, Ganpati Bappa HD wallpapers and Vighnaharta photos.

VIDEO | Maharashtra: Mumbai's most iconic Ganesh idol, Lalbaugcha Raja, unveiled for the public as Ganesh Chaturthi festival begins. #LalbaugchaRaja2025 #GaneshChaturthi (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/OjWnWQ4uBE — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 27, 2025

VIDEO | Mumbai: Devotees gather in large numbers to attend morning aarti at Siddhivinayak Temple as Ganesh Chaturthi festival begins.#GaneshChaturthi #GaneshChaturthi2025 (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/nYHJ7IzvYi — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 27, 2025

VIDEO | Maharashtra: Devotee gather in large numbers to offer prayers at Mumbai's Lalbaughcha Raja as Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations begin.#GaneshChaturthi #LalbaugchaRaja2025 (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/AdGxprGzVk — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 27, 2025

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to all of you. 🙏🌸🙏#GanpatiBappaMorya pic.twitter.com/s42P74ENuv — Happy Soul (@Sanghi_Nari) August 26, 2025

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to Everyone. Seeking the blessings of Lord Ganesha for you and your family.🙌🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/SkdXG4cfIq — Namma Karnataka Weather (@namma_vjy) August 27, 2025

