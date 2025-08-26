Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik unveiled a unique lemon sand sculpture of Lord Ganesha at Puri Beach on Tuesday, August 26, on the eve of Ganesh Chaturthi 2025. The artwork features 1,500 lemons embedded in the sand, highlighting creativity and devotion. Speaking to the media, Pattnaik said the sculpture also conveys PM Modi’s vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, along with messages of Make in India, Vocal for Local, and BrahMos. The sand art is part of Pattnaik’s annual tradition of creating thematic sculptures for the festival. Vinayaka Chavithi Subhakankshalu 2025 Images and Happy Ganesh Chaturthi HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Share WhatsApp Messages, Greetings and Quotes for Loved Ones.

Sudarsan Pattnaik Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi With Sand Art

#WATCH | Sudarsan Pattnaik says, "On the occasion of #GaneshChaturthi, we create different sand sculptures every year. This year, we have created a lemon sand sculpture. 1500 lemons have been installed in sand...Besides the sculpture, PM Modi's clarion call of Aatmanirbhar Bharat… https://t.co/HSyQXeL006 pic.twitter.com/pFKsDrnYoj — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2025

