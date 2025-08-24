Lalbaugcha Raja 2025, one of Mumbai's most iconic and revered Lord Ganesha idols, will be publicly available for darshan from August 26 or 27, 2025, continuing till September 5 or 6, 2025. The Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 celebration marks the 92nd year of this grand festival, with the official muhurat puja held earlier on June 14, 2025, signifying the start of preparations. The first look of the idol is typically shared a day or two before the festival begins, and for 2025, a special media photo session was organised on August 24. Hence, Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 first look date and Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 aagman date are expected to take place on Sunday, August 24, 2025, three days ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, which will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 27, 2025. Devotees can opt for different darshan types, including Mukh Darshan (face view) and Charan Sparsha Darshan (touching the feet). For those unable to attend in person, the entire event will be live-streamed via the official Lalbaugcha Raja YouTube channel, enabling everyone to witness the grandeur and religious fervour from anywhere online. The darshan timings generally run from early morning, around 5 or 6 AM, until 11 PM daily, with millions of devotees expected to participate in this spectacular spiritual and cultural event. Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 Gate Decoration Videos Go Viral Ahead of First Look of Ganpati Murti and Aagman Sohala Ceremony for Ganeshotsav (Watch Instagram Reels).

Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 First Look LIVE Streaming

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)