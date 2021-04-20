Wondering which day is today? April 20, 2021, which falls on a Tuesday! Today marks a day full of religious festivals and events. There are a number of international days, observances, fun holidays and other minor secular observances falling on Apri 20 such as 4/20, 4:20, 420, The marijuana holiday, UN Chinese Language Day, National Look-Alike Day, National Pineapple, Upside-Down Cake Day and Durga Ashtami amongst others

List of April 20, 2021, Holidays, Festivals and Events in Today's Calendar:

4/20 or 4:20 or 420 The marijuana holiday

UN Chinese Language Day

National Look-Alike Day

National Pineapple Upside-Down Cake Day

Durga Ashtami

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)