Elon Musk confirmed that Grok 4.20 was in development and would be ready by Christmas. The tech billionaire hinted that the upcoming Grok 4.20 version would come with major improvements. This announcement came after xAI released the Grok 4.1 Fast AI model, which achieved a higher score than Gemini 3 in reasoning. Musk had already teased that Grok 4.20 was under development at his xAI company and would offer a significant performance boost. Grok 4.1 Fast Released: Elon Musk’s xAI Launches New Grok Model With Frontier Tool-Calling Performance and Fast, Cost-Effective Inference.

xAI to Ready Grok 4.20 by Christmas, Says Elon Musk

The Grok 4.20 upgrade, which is a major improvement, might be ready by Christmas https://t.co/wpNYRvJMSm — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 20, 2025

