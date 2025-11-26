Elon Musk recently said that xAI would soon launch the Grok 4.20 AI chatbot, which he claims will deliver better performance than competitors such as Google Gemini 3. Commenting on the performance of the Grok 4.1 Fast version, he added: “Not bad. And Grok 4.20 will be much better.” Grok 4.1 recently ranked first in the Bench for Telecom Agentic Tool Use tests, outperforming Kimi K2 Thinking, Claude Opus 4.5, Gemini 3 Pro and GPT-5 Codex models. Perplexity has now announced that Grok 4.1 is available to all Perplexity Pro and MAX subscribers. Gemini New Feature Update: Google Rolls Out Interactive Images to Its AI Chatbot to Deeper, Dynamic and Visual Learning.

Grok 4.20 Will Be Better, Says Elon Musk Amid Success of Grok 4.1 Fast

Not bad. And Grok 4.20 will be much better. https://t.co/wn7059Vf5p — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 25, 2025

Grok 4.1 Fast Available for Perplexity Pro and MAX Users

Grok 4.1 is now available to all Perplexity Pro and Max subscribers. pic.twitter.com/oXzsAOqeGl — Perplexity (@perplexity_ai) November 25, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Elon Musk's X Account). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)