Ash Wednesday is the first day of the Lenten Season celebrated by various Christian denominations worldwide. The Day of Ashes occurs six and a half weeks before Easter i.e 40-days. The 40-day period represents Jesus Christ’s time of temptation in the wilderness, where he fasted and where Satan tempted him. During Ash service, the pastor will dip his finger into the ashes, spread them in a cross pattern on the forehead of the Churchgoers, and say, “From dust, you came and from dust, you will return". The Ash is symbolism of grief and past sins. To prepare you for Easter and make your Ash Wednesday celebration more special, we have curated hearty messages, lovely HD images with Biblical verses on them, religious texts, and sayings on the first day of the Lenten season. Ash Wednesday 2022: Date, Customs and Significance of Celebrating the First Day of Lent by Christians Worldwide.

Ash Wednesday 2022 HD Wallpapers With Quotes

Representative Image (Photo Credits: Flickr)

HD Wallpaper Reads: May Your Ash Wednesday Be a Time Of Reflection and Promise.

Ash Wednesday 2022 Messages

Ash Wednesday 2022 Greetings (File Image)

Status Reads: Jesus told him, “I am the way, the truth, and the life. No one can come to the Father except through me.

Ash Wednesday Bible Verses

Ash Wednesday 2022 Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp SMS Reads: On the last day of the feast, the great day, Jesus stood up and cried out, “If anyone thirsts, let him come to me and drink.

Best Sayings On Ash Wednesday 2022

Ash Wednesday 2022 SMS (File Image)

HD Image Reads: Always giving thanks at all times for all things in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ to the God and Father.

Lovely Thoughts On Ash Wednesday 2022

HD Image Reads: Ash Wednesday 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)