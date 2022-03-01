Ash Wednesday is a festival widely celebrated by the Christian community and is among the important holy days in the Liturgical calendar. This year Ash Wednesday will be observed on 2 March. The day marks the beginning of the penitential Lental season or Lent and takes place 46 days before Easter. Lent is the season of fasting, self-denial, moderation, and prayer that is specifically observed by Catholics and some protestant denominations. The day is observed to commemorate the 40 days Jesus spent fasting in the desert, during which he endured temptation by Satan. Lent begins with Ash Wednesday and ends with Easter Sunday. Lent 2022 Start Date in Calendar: From Ash Wednesday To Easter Sunday, Here's a List of Important Days And Dates of The Catholic Holy Week.

Ash Wednesday Rituals And Customs

Ash Wednesday is also known as the Day of Ashes and commences the period of spiritual discipline. The day is observed by following a custom wherein the churchgoers are marked with a cross sign on their forehead with ashes. The ritual is followed to symbolise anguish and regret for past sins. The black ashes represent the dust from which the almighty made us. As the Bishop applies the ashes to a person's forehead, he speaks the words: "Remember that you are dust, and to dust, you shall return." The tradition of marking ashes began for persistent sinners to outwardly show them their wrongdoings and desire for repentance. As the ashes symbolise grief and division of God.

Significance Of Observing Ash Wednesday

Ash Wednesday is mainly marked to repent sinful activities and recognizing the past sins and the sacrifice that Jesus made to cleanse them of those sins. Writings from the second-century Church refer to the wearing of ashes as a sign of penance. Most Churches use ashes obtained by burning the palms from the prior Palm Sunday that is applied in the shape of a cross on the forehead of each worshipper on Ash Wednesday. On Ash Wednesday people either fast by consuming two meals or offering meat. In some cases, ashes may be delivered by a priest or a family member to those who are sick or shut-in.

