Baisakhi or Vaisakhi falls on Friday (April 14) this year, marking the beginning of the harvesting season. The festival is mainly celebrated in Punjab by the Sikh community. Everyone is sending their best wishes to Baisakhi, from political leaders to other influential figures. Baisakhi 2023 Images & Khalsa Sajna Diwas HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Vaisakhi With WhatsApp Messages, GIFs and Greetings on Sikh New Year.

President of India Droupadi Murmu Shares Best Wishes on Baisakhi

On the auspicious occasion of Vaisakhi, Vishu, Rongali Bihu, Naba Barsha, Vaishakhadi and Putandu-Pirapu, I extend my heartiest greetings and best wishes to all fellow Indians living in the country and abroad. pic.twitter.com/rM1turPxDt — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 14, 2023

Baisakhi 2023: PM Modi Shares Best Wishes

Best wishes on Baisakhi. May this occasion deepen the bonds of togetherness in society. pic.twitter.com/d1xFe8HS3U — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 14, 2023

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Writes A Message in Punjabi

ਵਿਸਾਖੀ ਦੇ ਪਵਿੱਤਰ ਤਿਉਹਾਰ ਦੀਆਂ ਸਮੂਹ ਦੇਸ਼ ਵਾਸੀਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਲੱਖ-ਲੱਖ ਵਧਾਈਆਂ। ਇਹ ਤਿਉਹਾਰ ਕੁਦਰਤ ਨਾਲ ਜੁੜਨ ਅਤੇ ਨਵੇਂ ਉਤਸ਼ਾਹ ਨਾਲ ਜ਼ਿੰਦਗੀ ਦੀ ਸ਼ੁਰੂਆਤ ਕਰਨ ਦਾ ਪ੍ਰਤੀਕ ਹੈ। ਮੈਂ ਵਾਹਿਗੁਰੂ ਜੀ ਅੱਗੇ ਸਭ ਨੂੰ ਚੰਗੇ ਕਰਮ ਕਰਨ ਦਾ ਮਾਰਗ ਵਿਖਾਉਣ ਦੀ ਕਾਮਨਾ ਕਰਦਾ ਹਾਂ। ਵਾਹਿਗੁਰੂ ਜੀ ਦਾ ਖ਼ਾਲਸਾ, ਵਾਹਿਗੁਰੂ ਜੀ ਦੀ ਫ਼ਤਿਹ ! pic.twitter.com/1ccAVE2weS — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 14, 2023

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Shares Wishes Baisakhi

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Baisakhi Celebrations

पावन पर्व बैसाखी की हार्दिक बधाई व अशेष शुभकामनाएं! खेत-खलिहान सदा हरे-भरे रहें, अन्नदाता किसान सुखी-समृद्ध हों, हम सभी के जीवन में नई ऊर्जा और चेतना का संचार हो, यही कामना है। pic.twitter.com/jw0wSDLNA3 — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) April 14, 2023

Nitin Gadkari on Baisakhi 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)