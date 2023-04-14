Baisakhi (also spelt as Vaisakhi and also known as Sikh New Year or Punjabi New Year) is one of the most significant festivals in the Sikh community that marks the beginning of the harvest season, primarily in Northern India. It marks the first day of the month of Vaisakh and is traditionally celebrated annually celebrated in April. The day is also called Khalsa Sajna Diwas as Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji, the tenth Sikh Guru, had established Khalsa on Vaisakhi day. As we celebrate Baisakhi 2023, we have compiled a list of Baisakhi wishes, Baisakhi 2023 messages, Sikh New Year greetings, Baisakhi images, and HD wallpapers, Sikh New Year SMS, and sayings that you can share with your family and friends.

Baisakhi is celebrated by the Sikh community with great pomp and fanfare, especially in Punjab. As per the Hindu calendar, this day is observed on the first day of the Vaisakh month (April-May) every year. Baisakhi 2023 will be celebrated on April 14, 2023. As per Drikpanchang, the Baisakhi Sankranti moment is 3:12 PM on April 14. The festival is also known as Vaisakhi and Basoa, among the Dogras. You can download Happy Baisakhi 2023 wishes and send them to your loved ones as Baisakhi pics, Baisakhi photos, and Vaisakhi wallpapers.

Baisakhi Greetings

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Waheguru Bless You With Growth, Health and Peace on This Festival of Harvest. Happy Baisakhi!

Vaisakhi Greetings

WhatsApp Message Reads: Have a Great Festival of Harvest. May God Bless You With the Best.

Baisakhi Wishes in Punjabi

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Auspicious Day, I Wish You Happiness, Togetherness and Prosperity. May You Have a Great Year Ahead.

Happy Baisakhi 2023

WhatsApp Message Reads: Celebrate Today and Continue To Celebrate in Spirit Every Day the Creation of the Khalsa. Happy Vaisakhi.

Happy Baisakhi 2023

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Joyous Occasion, May Waheguru Accept Your Hard Word & Reward You a Life Full of Success in Your Life. Happy Baisakhi!

As India is an agrarian country and the country’s economy largely depends on agriculture, this festival is dedicated to all the farmers who toil to provide food to all the citizens of India. The most spectacular gathering of the Vaisakhi fair is at Thakurdwara of Bhagwan Narainji at Pandori Mahatan village in the Gurdaspur district of Punjab, where the fair lasts for three days from 1st Vaisakha to 3rd Vaisakha. Happy Baisakhi 2023 to all!

