The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain closed on Friday, March 14, for the Hindu festival of Holi. All trading activities, including equity, derivatives, and settlement, will be suspended for the day. However, the Indian stock market will operate as usual on Thursday, March 13, despite Holi celebrations in several states. Stock Market Holidays in 2025: BSE and NSE To Observe 14 Non-Trading Days in Coming Year, Check Full List Here.

Stock Market Holiday on Holi 2025

NSE and BSE Stock Market Holidays in 2025 pic.twitter.com/X1motFDFOb — Investment Stacks (@investmentstack) January 7, 2025

