Banks in Agartala and several parts of Tripura will remain closed on account of Garia Puja 2025. According to the Reserve Bank of India's April 2025 holiday list, all banks will remain shut today, April 21, in the northeastern state of Tripura due to the regional festival of Garia Puja. Except in Tripura, banks will operate normally in all other states across the country. This week, banks will also be closed for business on Saturday, April 26, due to the fourth Saturday of the month, and on April 27, as it is a Sunday. Baba Garia 2025 Date and Significance: Here’s What You Should Know About Garia Puja, the Festival of Tripura.

Are Banks Open or Closed Today?

Bank Holidays in April 2025: Banks To Remain Closed for 10 Days This Month, Check Complete List of Bank Holiday Dateshttps://t.co/XfCdYQJTTs#BankHolidays #BankHoliday #April — LatestLY (@latestly) March 31, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)