Like every year, Independence Day 2021 will be celebrated on August 15. One of the three national festivals of India, Independence Day or Swatantrata Diwas, is observed to honour the country’s freedom from the United Kingdom (also known as British rule). People observe this day exchanging lovely greetings with their family, friends, colleagues and acquaintances. Here’s a bunch of Independence Day 2021 wishes, Happy Independence Day 2021 greetings, Swatantrata Diwas images, HD wallpapers and so on to celebrate the 75th Independence Day on Sunday. Independence Day of India: Know the History and Significance of 15th August, The Date On Which India Got Freedom.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Glory of Independence Day Be With Us Forever. Here’s Wishing You a Very Happy Independence Day!

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Special Day Here’s Wishing Our Dreams of a New Tomorrow Come True! May Your Independence Day Day Be Filled With Patriotic Spirit!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Us Honour the Struggles of Many Bravehearts Who Fought for the Country’s Freedom. Happy Independence Day!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let’s Salute the Martyrs for the Sacrifices They Made and Thank Them for Giving Us Our Freedom. Happy Independence Day.

WhatsApp Message Reads: We Got Our Freedom After a Lot of Sacrifices; We Should Never Take It for Granted.

