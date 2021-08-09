August 15, the day when India got freedom, is celebrated with great fervour recalling the sacrifices of the great leaders who gave away their blood and sweat to liberate the nation from the clutches of British Rule. Embossing Independence Day, 1947 was the year when the British left the country after 150 years of colonial rule. Swatantrata Divas is celebrated by hoisting the national flag remembering the immense contribution of freedom fighters. As India is set to commemorate its 75th Independence Day, we bring to you the history and significance of events that shaped the formation of the day. Independence Day 2021 Live Streaming in VR: Defence Secretary Launches Website To Live Stream the Celebrations From Red Fort on August 15 in Virtual Reality 360 Degree Format

History of Independence Day of India

Turning back the pages of history, the British along with East India Company (EIC) had entered India in 1619, setting up trading posts in the west coast port of Surat, Gujarat. EIC took control of India for almost 100 years. This agitated a revolution in Indian minds, and the call for freedom and liberation from this oppressive rule soon became a reality. The struggle for Indian Independence under the leadership of eminent freedom fighters like Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Vallabhai Patel, Subhash Chandra Bose, Bhagat Singh, Abdul Kalam Azad, and more, took the country in a sea of revolt. Countrymen, including men, women and children made many personal sacrifices and gave up their elite jobs to fight for India’s Freedom. It was Mahatma Gandhi leading Quit India movement from the front. British Government in early 1947 announced to transfer all powers to the Indians by June 1948.

Significance of Independence Day

The day stands as a reminder of the sacrifices that many freedom fighters made to gain independence from British rule so future generations can live freely. It is a national holiday, and the day is usually observed throughout India with flag-hoisting ceremonies, parades and cultural events. In commemoration of the day, the first Prime Minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru, raised the Indian national flag above the Lahori Gate of the Red Fort in Delhi on August 15, 1947. It is a tradition that has since then been followed by the incumbent Prime Minister, accompanied with an address to the nation.

India’s future was rightly carved placing the roadmap with blood and sweat of thousands of freedom fighters who gave their life for the nation. Looking at India’s progress as on today, it is evident that the country has made inroads into every field of science, technology and development. India aims to be a superpower along with the developed countries in the near future.

India has undoubtedly created great global milestones in the field of education, space, military, science and technology, infrastructure and various other fields. All this was possible because India, as a country, made significant progress from being a weak agrarian economy to a developing nation. The power of Freedom enables a country to envision its path to glory and success by writing its vision through hard work and dedication of its citizens. As India's Independence Day nears, here's a salute to the bravehearts who fought for the country's freedom.

