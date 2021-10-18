Kojagiri Purnima or Sharad Purnima will be celebrated on October 19, 2021. According to Hindu mythology, Devi Lakshmi, the Hindu Goddess of Wealth and Prosperity, was born on this day. She is believed to descend on the earth on Sharad Purnima and give her divine blessings to her staunch devotees. This is why Kojagari Lakshmi Puja is celebrated on Sharad Purnima. To mark the special day, we bring you a list of Kojagiri Purnima 2021 wishes in Marathi, which you can share with your family and friends. These Kojagiri Purnima 2021 Marathi images, greetings and messages can be set as WhatsApp status, Facebook banner and so on.

Kojagiri Purnima 2021 Wishes in Marathi

Kojagiri Purnima Messages (File Image)

Kojagiri Purnima 2021 Greetings in Marathi

Kojagiri Purnima Messages (File Image)

Kojagiri Purnima 2021 Messages in Marathi

Kojagiri Purnima Messages (File Image)

Happy Kojagiri Purnima 2021 Wishes in Marathi

Kojagiri Purnima Messages (File Image)

Happy Kojagiri Purnima 2021 Messages in Marathi

Kojagiri Purnima Messages (File Image)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)