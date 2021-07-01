India observes National Chartered Accountants’ Day or National CA Day annually on July 1. The day was chosen as the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) was established on this day in the year 1949. People take the opportunity to wish chartered accountants or CA aspirants on this special day with interesting messages, words of appreciation and encouragement, images and HD wallpapers.

Happy CA Day 2021 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You a Very Happy CA Day. It May Be Easy To Get Into Chartered Accountancy but It Is Certainly Very Difficult To Become One. Congratulations to You on Becoming a CA.

Happy CA Day 2021 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Chartered Accountants Are One of the Most Important People in the Economies Because on Them Rely The Finances for a Country To Grow. Warm Wishes on CA Day to You.

Happy CA Day 2021 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: It Is Certainly a Great Honour To Be a CA Because You Are Contributing in So Many Ways Towards the Growth and Strength of Your Country. Happy CA Day to You.

Happy CA Day 2021 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Sending Warm Wishes on the Occasion of CA Day to You My Dear. May You Keep Working Hard and Keep Shining in Your Profession.

Happy CA Day 2021 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing a Very Happy Chartered Accountant Day to All the Members of the CCI Who Work Hard and Make Businesses Progress in So Many Ways.

Happy National CA Day 2021 Greetings: Share Wishes and Messages To Celebrate ICAI Formation Day

