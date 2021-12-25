Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal and others extended greetings to the citizens of the country on the occasion of Christmas.

See Tweet:

Christmas greetings to everyone! We recall the life and noble teachings of Jesus Christ, which placed topmost emphasis on service, kindness and humility. May everyone be healthy and prosperous. May there be harmony all around. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 25, 2021

Christmas greetings to everyone! Wishing you all health, happiness and harmony. pic.twitter.com/rSk08ronxd — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 25, 2021

Merry Christmas to you and your family. May your Christmas be joyous, prosperous, and healthy. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 25, 2021

