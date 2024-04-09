As the crescent moon for Eid al-Fitr was not visible on Tuesday night, April 9, Muslims in India will observe another day of fasting. The formal declaration was issued by the Markazi Chand Committee Eidgah in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. As a result of Idgah Imam Maulana Khalid Rashid Firangi Mahali's decision, India will now celebrate Eid al-Fitr on Thursday, April 11. The Officie of Quazi Andaman and Nicobar Islands also issued a notification maintaining that the Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated in the islands on April 11. Eid 2024 Moon Sighting in India, Live News Updates on Chand Raat: Shawwal Crescent Not Sighted in Many Parts, Eid Ul Fitr on April 11.

Eid 2024 Moon Not Sighted in India

Uttar Pradesh: Lucknow's Markazi Chand Committee says Eid is to be celebrated on April 11 as the Moon has not been sighted today. pic.twitter.com/mKupPVdoUh — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2024

Announcement : SHAWWAL MOON NOT SIGHTED - 1445 HIJRI The moon not sighted, Wednesday will mark a regular fasting day and Eid will be celebrated on Thursday ie 11-04-2024.#EidMubarak #EidAlFitr2024 #EidWithGaza #India — darulkhaza (@darulkhaza) April 9, 2024

the moon has not been sighted today Hilal Committee decided to celebrate the 'Eid-ul-Fitr' will be celebrated in the islands on Thursday 11th April 2024 🌙 pic.twitter.com/VxDzmgPjIG — Tandoor (@Tandoor2015) April 9, 2024

Eid ul Fitr in India will be celebrated on Thursday April 11. No sighting of Shawwal moon today from anywhere in India. #Eid2024 #india #crescent #Ramadan — Syed Akbar (@SyedAkbarTOI) April 9, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)