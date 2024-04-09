Eid 2024 Moon Sighting in India Live Update at 6:20 PM: Ruet-e-Hilal Committees to Meet Shortly for Shawwal Crescent and Eid Ul Fitr Date Announcement

Ruet-e-Hilal committees in different cities of India will meet shortly to try to sight the Shawwal crescent moon. The sighting of the moon will determine Eid 2024 date in India. The first announcement is expected from West Bengal where the sun goes down before other major cities in India.

Mumbai, April 9: Ruet-e-Hilal committees or moon sighting committees in different parts of India will meet to sight the Shawwal crescent moon today, April 9, which marks 29th of Ramadan, also known as Ramzan Chand Raat. The moon sighting will determine the Eid 2024 date in India. The final announcement on the Eid moon sighting is expected after Maghrib prayers, meaning post sunset between 7 and 7:30 pm. Stay with us to get the Eid 2024 moon sighting in India live news updates.

For those who don't know, the Islamic calendar follows the lunar cycle. It means an Islamic month completes 29 or 30 days, subject to the sighting of the crescent moon. Muslims look for the crescent moon on 29th evening of each month. That evening is also called Chand Raat. If the moon is sighted on 29th, the ongoing month concludes and a new month starts from next day. In case the moon remains invisible, a new month begins after the ongoing month completes 30 days. Eid Moon Sighting 2024 in Saudi Arabia: Shawwal Crescent Not Sighted, Muslims to Celebrate Eid al-Fitr on April 10.

Eid 2024 Date in India:

Muslims in India started Ramadan fasting from March 12. Accordingly, today (April 9) marks 29th of Ramadan. Hence, Ruet-e-Hilal committees and Muslims in general will try to sight the moon this evening. If the moon is sighted today, the ongoing Ramadan month will end and Shawwal month will begin from April 10. Eid (Eid al-Fitr or Eid Ul Fitr), which is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, will then be celebrated on April 10. Eid 2024 Moon Sighting: Shawwal Crescent Not Sighted in UAE, Qatar and Other Countries; Eid al-Fitr on April 10.

If the moon is not sighted, Ramadan will complete 30 days on April 10. In this case, Eid 2024 in India shall fall on April 11, the first day of Shawwal 1445. Here it may be noted that the Shawwal crescent was not sighted in Saudi Arabia on April 8, which marked 29th of Ramadan there. Accordingly, Eid al-Fitr in Saudi Arabia will be celebrated on April 10.

