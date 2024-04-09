As the crescent moon for Eid al-Fitr was sighted on Tuesday night, April 9, Muslims in Pakistan will celebrate the Eid 2024 tomorrow, i.e. on Wednesday, April 10. While India will observe Eid on April 11, some countries in the Middle East and West, including Saudi Arabia, UAE, and others will celebrate on the festival on April 10 as the moon was not sighted in these countries on April 8. Apart from Pakistan, Eid will be celebrated Australia, Philippines and Malaysia on on April 10 as well. Eid 2024 Moon Not Sighted in India: Shawwal Crescent Remains Invisible in Indian Cities, Muslims to Celebrate Eid Ul Fitr on April 11.

Eid 2024 Moon Sighted in Pakistan

چاند نظر آ گیا پاکستان اور سعودی عرب سمیت دنیا بھر ایک ہی دن عید منائی جائے گی۔ — A.Waheed Murad (@awaheedmurad) April 9, 2024

پاکستان میں چاند نظر آ گیا، عید الفطر کل بروز بدھ کو ہو گی مرکزی رویت ہلال کمیٹی اب سے کچھ دیر بعد باقاعدہ اعلان کرے گی #Ramadan #EidMubarak — Javid Hussain Afzal (@javidhussainjj) April 9, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)