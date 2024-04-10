US President Joe Biden took to X (formerly X) on Wednesday, April 10, extending "Eid Mubarak" greetings to Muslim communities worldwide. In his message, Biden wrote, "As Muslim families and communities come together for Eid al-Fitr, they are also reflecting on the pain felt by so many. My thoughts are with those around the world enduring conflict, hunger, and displacement, including in places such as Gaza and Sudan." Expressing solidarity with those enduring pain, Biden further emphasised the need to recommit to the work of building peace and standing for the dignity of all affected by these crises. Eid Mubarak 2024 Wishes and Eid al-Fitr Greetings: Celebrate Eid With Your Loved Ones by Sharing WhatsApp Messages, Wallpapers, Quotes and Images.

US President Joe Biden Extends 'Eid Mubarak' Greetings

As Muslim families and communities come together for Eid al-Fitr, they are also reflecting on the pain felt by so many. My thoughts are with those around the world enduring conflict, hunger, and displacement, including in places such as Gaza and Sudan. Now is the time to… pic.twitter.com/DhiPSwhVDG — President Biden (@POTUS) April 9, 2024

