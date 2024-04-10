Eid Mubarak 2024 Wishes and Eid al-Fitr Greetings: Eid al-Fitr is one of the most important and special festivals for Muslims. It is celebrated by Muslims worldwide with a lot of joy and excitement. This year, Eid al-Fitr 2024 will be celebrated on either April 10 or 11, depending on the moon sighting. Eid al-Fitr marks the end of the holiest month of Ramadan, during which Muslims fast from dawn until sunset. This fast is one of the most challenging because they abstain from eating or drinking anything. Eid al-Fitr is celebrated after the first crescent of the new moon is sighted. According to one story, Allah (God) revealed the first verses of the Holy Quran on Eid. It's also believed that Muslims began observing Ramadan fasts when Prophet Muhammad migrated from Mecca to Medina. Eid is a time when families come together to pray to Allah for blessings and enjoy delicious food with friends and family. People greet each other warmly and exchange gifts to celebrate this special day. Begin the Eid celebrations by sharing Eid al-Fitr 2024 greetings, wishes, quotes, messages, images, and wallpapers with your loved ones. Hari Raya Aidilfitri 2024 Wishes, Selamat Hari Raya Puasa Greetings and Eid ul-Fitr Mubarak Images to Share With Your Family and Friends.

