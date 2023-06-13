Eid al-Adha, also known as the Festival of Sacrifice or Bakrid, is one of the most significant Islamic holidays Muslims celebrate. It commemorates the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God. Eid al-Adha falls on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the last month of the Islamic lunar calendar, and lasts for four days. The date may vary each year according to the sighting of the moon, and it marks the end of the annual Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca. This year Eid al-Adha 2023 will be observed on June 29 and 30. In India, Eid al-Adha is celebrated by the Muslim community with great joy and fervour. As you observe Eid Al Adha 2023, we at LatestLY have bought together a list of five places in India where you can experience the vibrant celebrations of the festival. From Boti Kebab to Kadai Mutton, Here Are 5 Special Dishes You Must Prepare on Bakrid.

Old Delhi, Delhi

The capital city of Delhi, especially the area of Old Delhi, is known for its vibrant Eid al-Adha celebrations. Jama Masjid, one of the largest mosques in India, becomes the centre of festivities, with thousands of people gathering for prayers and communal feasts.

Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow, the capital city of Uttar Pradesh, has a rich Islamic heritage and is renowned for its tehzeeb (culture) and nawabi cuisine. During Eid al-Adha, the city comes alive with elaborate processions, prayer gatherings, and traditional feasts. The markets of Aminabad and Chowk are filled with shoppers looking for traditional attire and delicacies.

Hyderabad, Telangana

Hyderabad, often called the "City of Pearls," has a significant Muslim population. Charminar, the iconic monument, becomes the hub of Eid festivities, with grand prayers and celebrations.

Malabar Region, Kerala

The Malabar region of Kerala, including cities like Kozhikode, Malappuram, and Kannur, has a strong Muslim presence and celebrates Eid al-Adha enthusiastically. The region is known for its rich Islamic heritage, and mosques such as the historic Jama Masjid in Kozhikode attract devotees for prayers and sermons.

Mumbai, Maharashtra

Mumbai, the bustling metropolis of Maharashtra, has a vibrant Muslim community that celebrates Eid al-Adha with great zeal. The iconic Haji Ali Dargah and the historic Minara Masjid are popular places for Eid prayers and festive gatherings. Visit the lively streets of Mohammed Ali Road, famous for its delicious street food and festive atmosphere during the holy month of Ramadan.

These destinations in India offer a glimpse into the rich cultural traditions, prayers, feasts, and celebrations associated with Eid al-Adha. Immerse yourself in the festive spirit and enjoy the warm hospitality and diverse cultural experiences that make India a special place to celebrate this significant Islamic holiday.

