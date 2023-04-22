President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and others extended their wishes to the nation on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr 2023 on Saturday. In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, "Greetings on Eid-ul-Fitr. May the spirit of harmony and compassion be furthered in our society. I also pray for everyone’s wonderful health and well-being. Eid Mubarak!". The President of India, Droupadi Murmu greeted fellow citizens and said that “On the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, I extend my heartiest greetings and best wishes to all citizens living in India and abroad, especially our Muslim brothers and sisters." President Murmu further said, "On this occasion, let take a pledge to promote feelings of brotherhood and harmony in the society". Eid Ul Fitr 2023: Find Out How Muslims Are Celebrating Holy Festival Across Globe To Spread Love.

Eid-ul-Fitr Greeting by PM Narendra Modi

Greetings on Eid-ul-Fitr. May the spirit of harmony and compassion be furthered in our society. I also pray for everyone’s wonderful health and well-being. Eid Mubarak! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 22, 2023

President Droupadi Murmu Wishes Nation on Eid

ईद-उल-फ़ित्र पर सभी देशवासियों विशेष रूप से मुस्लिम भाइयों-बहनों को मैं बधाई देती हूं। प्रेम और करुणा का पर्व ईद हमें दूसरों की मदद करने का संदेश देता है। आइए, जश्न के इस मुबारक मौके पर हम सभी समाज में भाईचारा और आपसी सौहार्द को बढ़ाने की राह पर आगे बढ़ने का संकल्प लें। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 22, 2023

Eid Wishes by Rahul Gandhi and Nitin Gadkari

Eid Mubarak to everyone! May this auspicious festival bring peace, happiness & prosperity to all. pic.twitter.com/qLXF8lVX0G — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 22, 2023

My best wishes on Eid-ul-Fitr. May this auspicious occasion strengthen the bonds of harmony and fraternity in our society. May the blessings of good health and prosperity be bestowed upon everyone.#EidMubarak #EidMubarak2023 — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) April 22, 2023

